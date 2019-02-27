Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anthony "Tony" Mourelatos went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 24, 2019, in Tyler, with his wife, Barbara and three of his family members by his side. Services for Mr. Mourelatos will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Chris Pulliam officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Tony was born Aug. 28, 1932, to Jerry and Helen Mourelatos in Batavia, New York. He graduated from the University of Buffalo with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He moved to Tyler and worked as an accountant for USI Film Products, which later became Bonar Packaging, and then Hood Packaging Corporation, where he retired in 1995 as Chief Accountant.



Tony joined the



Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Commendation Ribbon, and Republic of Korea Presidential Citation Unit.



Tony was a past president of the Toastmasters Club and of the Briarwood Golf Club. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Tyler.



Some of his hobbies included stamp collecting, a good game of golf with his many friends in his younger days and finally, he loved to play Texas Hold'em, where he met some of the best friends a person could ever hope to meet.



Tony was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Frances. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; brother, Ted Mourelatos; sister, Alexandra Kocoran; stepson, Michael (Judy) Templeton; stepdaughter, Elaine Martin (Morris); stepsons, Michael (Judy) Rhoades and Peter (Pam) Rhoades; stepdaughter Rhonda Hammond (Ron); 12 grandchildren and; at least 18 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Ron Hammond, Jeff Rhoades, Michael Rhoades Jr., Ryan Dahl, Sam Castleberry, Brian Rhoades, Dr. John Biltz, Ross Biltz, Mark Farris, and Kyle Farris.



Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

