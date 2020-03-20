Services for Annie Ruth Thompson of Tyler are scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2020 12 noon at Evergreen Memorial Park with Rev. Mark D. Hood officiating. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing at the funeral home on Sunday, March 22 1:00-8:00 pm.
Annie Ruth Brown Thompson was born on the 24th of February 1937 in Deberry, Texas to Lee Guss Brown and Deatrice Smith Brown.
While married, Annie had two sons, Kenneth Ray Thompson and Donald Wayne Thompson. They both preceded her in death.
Mrs. Thompson was an educator and dedicated teacher for over 30 years. She was a faithful and devoted member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the Texas Teachers Association and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Annie was the matriach of grandchildren: LaRaldrian, David and Donald Wayne; Great grandchildren: Daniel, Colby, Jaxsen and Davion. Other relatives include a brother Lee Guss Brown, Jr., sister-cousin Opal Callaway many other relatives and lifelong friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020