Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Lee Wilks, 89 of Tyler are scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019 12 noon at Mt. Zion CME Church with Rev. Ronald Daniels officiating. Interment will be held in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Annie Lee Wilks was born September 6, 1930 in



She attended Jackson School. Annie joined Mt. Zion CME Church at an early age. She was a faithful and active member participating in the choir and was president of the Stewardess Board.



Annie Lee was married to Elder Wade Wilks. To this union three children were born.



Mrs. Wilks was employed with East Texas Chest Hospital, East Texas Medical Center and also private home assignments.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 67 years, Elder Wade Wilks, daughter Ruby Faye Williams.



She is survived by two loving and devoted daughters, Fairy Wilks Mauldin and Evelyn Wilks Moore. One sister Annie Merle Jordan; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Monday 1:00-8:00 PM.

