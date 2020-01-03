Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Lee Mosley of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020 11:00 AM at the DC Brown Heritage Building with Rev. D. C. Brown officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Annie Lee Foster Mosley was born March 10, 1937 to Earl and Lela Foster in Arp, Texas
She was a graduate of Arp High School and Texas College.
She met and married Luther Mosley, her husband of 62 years. They attended St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
Annie was a wonderful mother and faithful wife. She never met a stranger and had a servants heart.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories; husband Luther Mosley; sons Victor Mosley, James Mosley. Daughters Sarah Mosley-Johnson, PhD. and Joyce Mosley-Kelly. Brother Isaiah Foster and sister Rosa Lee Young. 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12 noon - 8:00 pm.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020