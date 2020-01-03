Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Lee Mosley of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020 11:00 AM at the DC Brown Heritage Building with Rev. D. C. Brown officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Annie Lee Foster Mosley was born March 10, 1937 to Earl and Lela Foster in Arp, Texas



She was a graduate of Arp High School and Texas College.



She met and married Luther Mosley, her husband of 62 years. They attended St. James Missionary Baptist Church.



Annie was a wonderful mother and faithful wife. She never met a stranger and had a servants heart.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories; husband Luther Mosley; sons Victor Mosley, James Mosley. Daughters Sarah Mosley-Johnson, PhD. and Joyce Mosley-Kelly. Brother Isaiah Foster and sister Rosa Lee Young. 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12 noon - 8:00 pm.

Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Lee Mosley of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020 11:00 AM at the DC Brown Heritage Building with Rev. D. C. Brown officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Annie Lee Foster Mosley was born March 10, 1937 to Earl and Lela Foster in Arp, TexasShe was a graduate of Arp High School and Texas College.She met and married Luther Mosley, her husband of 62 years. They attended St. James Missionary Baptist Church.Annie was a wonderful mother and faithful wife. She never met a stranger and had a servants heart.She leaves to cherish her precious memories; husband Luther Mosley; sons Victor Mosley, James Mosley. Daughters Sarah Mosley-Johnson, PhD. and Joyce Mosley-Kelly. Brother Isaiah Foster and sister Rosa Lee Young. 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12 noon - 8:00 pm. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close