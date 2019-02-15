Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Berniece (Holt) Freeman. View Sign

Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Berniece (Holt) Freeman, 90, Lindale is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Friendship C.M.E. Church, Lindale, TX with Rev. Efrem A. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Carmel Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.



Mrs. Freeman passed away on February 10, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1928 in Lindale, TX to Johnny J. Holt and Elnora Hartsfield Holt. She united in marriage to the late Mr. Napoleon Freeman and they resided in Lindale.



Mrs. Freeman began working as a teacher at Bragg Morris School, the same school she received her education from. Once segregation was found to be unconstitutional, Mrs. Freeman was one of the first African American teachers in Lindale ISD where she continued to teach Home Economics until her retirement in 1989.



Not only was Mrs. Freeman a very loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was also very active in many organizations which impacted the lives of many East Texans. Just to name a few, she was a lifelong member at Friendship C.M.E. Church, Missionary President, Stewardess President, a member of the senior choir and worked extensively with other programs throughout the Central Texas Region.



Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by her husband, Napoleon Freeman; sister, Pauline Taylor; and brothers J. C. and Willie Holt.



She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Freeman; granddaughter, Normel Gilliam (Morgan), Daingerfield, TX; great-granddaughter, Noelle Gilliam; sisters in law, Francine Holt, Cuvia (Paul) Lewis, Mable Freeman, and Naomi Freeman; brother in law, Bobby Freeman (Dawnella), as well as a host of nieces, nephews and loving relatives and friends.



Public viewing will be 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

1429 North Border Avenue

Tyler , TX 75702

