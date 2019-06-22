Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne L. (White) Brannan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A requiem Mass for Anne L. (White) Brannan, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska and Tyler, Texas was held on Friday, June 21st at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. in Omaha, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.



Anne passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, in Omaha after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. She was born on Sept. 10, 1942, in Denver, Colorado, to Monte and Kathleen (Stech) White. Anne spent her formative years in Omaha, where she graduated from Westside High School before attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.



Anne was a terrific Mother, Grandmother, Wife and an active member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, Texas. Anne was known for her thorough kindness, wry wit, and willingness to help. Anne was an experienced business executive who loved working and the people she worked with.



Mrs. Brannan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, David; her parents; and her grandson, Owen Brannan of Omaha. Anne is survived by her son, Michael of Omaha; her grandchildren: Jack, Maeve, Rosamund, and Desmond Brannan of Omaha, Neb.; sisters, Patricia LaRandeau of Omaha and Joan Pieper of Carrollton, Texas; sister-in law, Ann Bell of Omaha; brothers and sisters-in-law, Monte Jr. and Kim White of Dallas, Texas, Robert and Trish White of Tyler, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Stanley and Kathleen Cohen of Villa Park, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ( )



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha 68124



www.heafeyheafey.com

