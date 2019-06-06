|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lee Williams.
|
|
|
|
12053 State Highway 64 West
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum
|
12053 State Highway 64 West
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum
|
12053 State Highway 64 West
|
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum
|
12053 State Highway 64 West
Anna Lee Williams, beloved wife, mother, and Mimi, passed on to her eternal home Sunday morning, June 2, 2019, surrounded by family after a short illness.
Anna was born April 3, 1926, in Blanket, Texas, and was raised by her parents, Aubrey and Jessie Fisher. Anna married her childhood sweetheart, Gene Williams, March 16, 1945, in Blanket. After marriage, they relocated to Brownwood, where Gene, a carpenter, built their first home. Both children, Larry and Cynthia, were born during their stay in Brownwood. Soon after, the family moved to San Angelo. In 1954 the Williams Family moved to Tyler. During their time in Tyler, they were very active members of the First Baptist Church of Tyler.
Anna and Gene sang together in the senior choir and participated in their son, Larry's, Special Needs Sunday School classes. Along with being an active member of the church, Anna was an active member of the Senior Citizens Center, where she did square dancing with Gene, and played dominoes with friends. Due to growing
health issues, the Williams Family moved to Garland on March 16, 2011, to be closer to their daughter Cynthia. Soon after arriving, Anna's health became the incentive for her to move into the San Remo nursing facility. Anna was preceded in death by parents Aubrey and Jessie Fisher, husband, Gene, and brothers, Douglas
and Bobby Fisher. She is survived by son, Larry Gene; daughter, Cynthia Ann; son-in-law, Douglas Wilson; grandson, Christopher James; and nieces, Carla Elinzondo, Dreta Keller, Pam Williams, and Brenda Weaver.
Services will be held at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, June 7, from 5-7 pm and the funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 2 pm, with interment at 3 pm.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 6, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|