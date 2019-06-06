Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lee Williams. View Sign Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 View Map Interment 3:00 PM Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Lee Williams, beloved wife, mother, and Mimi, passed on to her eternal home Sunday morning, June 2, 2019, surrounded by family after a short illness.



Anna was born April 3, 1926, in Blanket, Texas, and was raised by her parents, Aubrey and Jessie Fisher. Anna married her childhood sweetheart, Gene Williams, March 16, 1945, in Blanket. After marriage, they relocated to Brownwood, where Gene, a carpenter, built their first home. Both children, Larry and Cynthia, were born during their stay in Brownwood. Soon after, the family moved to San Angelo. In 1954 the Williams Family moved to Tyler. During their time in Tyler, they were very active members of the First Baptist Church of Tyler.



Anna and Gene sang together in the senior choir and participated in their son, Larry's, Special Needs Sunday School classes. Along with being an active member of the church, Anna was an active member of the Senior Citizens Center, where she did square dancing with Gene, and played dominoes with friends. Due to growing



health issues, the Williams Family moved to Garland on March 16, 2011, to be closer to their daughter Cynthia. Soon after arriving, Anna's health became the incentive for her to move into the San Remo nursing facility. Anna was preceded in death by parents Aubrey and Jessie Fisher, husband, Gene, and brothers, Douglas



and Bobby Fisher. She is survived by son, Larry Gene; daughter, Cynthia Ann; son-in-law, Douglas Wilson; grandson, Christopher James; and nieces, Carla Elinzondo, Dreta Keller, Pam Williams, and Brenda Weaver.



Services will be held at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, June 7, from 5-7 pm and the funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 2 pm, with interment at 3 pm.



