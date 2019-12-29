Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Anna Lee Hunter, 80, of Tyler are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Bro. Sherman Mayfield officiating. Burial will be in Pine Springs Cemetery.



Anna passed away on December 25, 2019.



She was born on January 22, 1939 in Eufaula, OK.



Anna is survived by her three daughters Kim Crymes of Whitehouse, Terry Hunter of Oklahoma City, OK and Tracy Hunter of Stillwater, OK; son Randy Hunter and wife Shelly of Whitehouse; grandchildren Blakeman Crymes and wife Sarah of Whitehouse, Caity McMillan and husband Gordon of Bethany, OK, Maddy Billings of Stillwater, OK, Hannah Hunter of Whitehouse, Brooke Hunter of Whitehouse and Mason Hunter of Whitehouse; great-grandchildren Kayson and Ryleigh; sister Evelyn



She was preceded in death by her mother Lou Ella Smith; sister Birdie Smith and brother's Sonny and LV Smith.



Pallbearers will be Blakeman Crymes, Scott Smith, Eric Smith, Jerry Smith, Toney Pollard, Ruben Olivares and honorary pallbearer Gordon McMillan.



The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Funeral services for Anna Lee Hunter, 80, of Tyler are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Bro. Sherman Mayfield officiating. Burial will be in Pine Springs Cemetery.Anna passed away on December 25, 2019.She was born on January 22, 1939 in Eufaula, OK.Anna is survived by her three daughters Kim Crymes of Whitehouse, Terry Hunter of Oklahoma City, OK and Tracy Hunter of Stillwater, OK; son Randy Hunter and wife Shelly of Whitehouse; grandchildren Blakeman Crymes and wife Sarah of Whitehouse, Caity McMillan and husband Gordon of Bethany, OK, Maddy Billings of Stillwater, OK, Hannah Hunter of Whitehouse, Brooke Hunter of Whitehouse and Mason Hunter of Whitehouse; great-grandchildren Kayson and Ryleigh; sister Evelyn Smith of Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her mother Lou Ella Smith; sister Birdie Smith and brother's Sonny and LV Smith.Pallbearers will be Blakeman Crymes, Scott Smith, Eric Smith, Jerry Smith, Toney Pollard, Ruben Olivares and honorary pallbearer Gordon McMillan.The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close