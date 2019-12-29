Funeral services for Anna Lee Hunter, 80, of Tyler are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Bro. Sherman Mayfield officiating. Burial will be in Pine Springs Cemetery.
Anna passed away on December 25, 2019.
She was born on January 22, 1939 in Eufaula, OK.
Anna is survived by her three daughters Kim Crymes of Whitehouse, Terry Hunter of Oklahoma City, OK and Tracy Hunter of Stillwater, OK; son Randy Hunter and wife Shelly of Whitehouse; grandchildren Blakeman Crymes and wife Sarah of Whitehouse, Caity McMillan and husband Gordon of Bethany, OK, Maddy Billings of Stillwater, OK, Hannah Hunter of Whitehouse, Brooke Hunter of Whitehouse and Mason Hunter of Whitehouse; great-grandchildren Kayson and Ryleigh; sister Evelyn Smith of Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lou Ella Smith; sister Birdie Smith and brother's Sonny and LV Smith.
Pallbearers will be Blakeman Crymes, Scott Smith, Eric Smith, Jerry Smith, Toney Pollard, Ruben Olivares and honorary pallbearer Gordon McMillan.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2019