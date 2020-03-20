Funeral services for Mrs. Anna Asbell-Bernard, 51, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at God's Way Baptist Church with Pastor Derry G. Hinton, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Asbell-Bernard died March 16, 2020. She was born November 10, 1968.
Mrs. Asbell-Bernard graduated from John Tyler High School; class of 1987. She worked at Packaging Corporation of America, Arlington, TX for 15 years.
Mrs. Asbell-Bernard was preceded in death by her father, Augustus Asbell; mother, Margie Asbell Grismore; brother, Eddie Ray Asbell; granddaughters, Robin Williams and Sharon Williams.
Survivors include husband, Edgar Bernard, Jr.; 2 sons, Otis McMillan, Jr. and Cory Bernard; 5 daughters, Diana (Eric) Hynson, Jonita (Brandon) Fontenot, Shuntay Asbell, KaTashia (Matthew) Dewberry, and Dorathy (Larry) Anderson; 5 brothers; 3 sisters; and 9 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020