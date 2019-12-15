Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral service 10:00 AM Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Cooley, age 72, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. Ann was born January 1, 1947 in Tyler, Texas to Charles and Charlotte Gentry.



Ann was a deeply caring, patient and giving woman. To her, family was the most important thing there was and will be. She was a quiet, reserved woman, which is why she was such a good listener, but she also had a great sense of humor as well. Her interest and hobbies were her family. Her grandchildren called her "Meme" or "Mama Ann." Ann will be greatly missed by many.



Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Cooley and her parents, Charles and Charlotte Gentry.



She is survived by her three sons; Todd Cooley (Kathy), Tony Cooley (Ann) and Johnny Cooley (Allison), grandchildren; Amanda, JT, Adam, Tyler, Nathan, Makaliah, Maggie, Ethan, Peyton, Kylee, Kellan, Elaine, and Justin, great grandchildren; Lawson, Lincoln, Jayden, Dawson, Kamdyn, Kinsler and Kyser, brother, Steve Gentry and other loving family members and friends.



A time of visitation with Ann's family will be held on Sunday, December 15 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home located at 12053 State Highway 64 West, Tyler, Texas 75703



Serving as pallbearers are Joey Gentry, JT Cooley, Richard Magee, David Los Santos, Ronnie Vandiver and Barry Washam. Serving as honorary pallbearers Peyton Cooley, Ethan Cooley and Jackson Gentry.



