Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita (Rosenberg) Darryl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TYLER - Anita Rosenberg Darryl, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great­ grandmother, passed away in Tyler, Texas at the age of 95. Anita was born in Havana, Cuba and immigrated to the United States with her parents, Pearl and Morris Rosenberg in 1944. In 1945, she met the love of her life, Harold Darryl, and married in Amarillo, Texas. She and Harold devoted their lives to each other for 59 years before his death in 2004. She treasured her children Dennis Darryl and his wife, Terry; Barbara Stern and her late husband, Howard; her grandson, Michael Stern and his wife, Ronit; her granddaughter, Ashley Darryl Silberman and her husband, Jeff; her great-grandchildren, Heaton and Hannalee Stern, and her nieces, nephews and their families.

Anita moved to Tyler, Texas in 2012 to be near her family. She made her home at Meadow Lake Retirement Community where she enjoyed the many kindnesses of the residents and employees.

Anita was a long-time member of Temple Emanuel in Dallas and a member of Temple Beth El in Tyler. A family graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas. A special thank you to the compassionate caretakers at Visiting Angels, Meadowlake and Lena Bailey. She thought of them as "her angels."

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of East Texas or Temple Beth El both in Tyler, Texas. TYLER - Anita Rosenberg Darryl, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great­ grandmother, passed away in Tyler, Texas at the age of 95. Anita was born in Havana, Cuba and immigrated to the United States with her parents, Pearl and Morris Rosenberg in 1944. In 1945, she met the love of her life, Harold Darryl, and married in Amarillo, Texas. She and Harold devoted their lives to each other for 59 years before his death in 2004. She treasured her children Dennis Darryl and his wife, Terry; Barbara Stern and her late husband, Howard; her grandson, Michael Stern and his wife, Ronit; her granddaughter, Ashley Darryl Silberman and her husband, Jeff; her great-grandchildren, Heaton and Hannalee Stern, and her nieces, nephews and their families.Anita moved to Tyler, Texas in 2012 to be near her family. She made her home at Meadow Lake Retirement Community where she enjoyed the many kindnesses of the residents and employees.Anita was a long-time member of Temple Emanuel in Dallas and a member of Temple Beth El in Tyler. A family graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas. A special thank you to the compassionate caretakers at Visiting Angels, Meadowlake and Lena Bailey. She thought of them as "her angels."In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of East Texas or Temple Beth El both in Tyler, Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close