Funeral services for Mr. Andrew Lee Coleman, 56, Tyler is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Tyrone Gee as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery, Swan, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Coleman was preceded in death by his mother, 1 sister and 2 brothers. Survivors include father, 1 son, 2 daughters, 1 brother, 2 sisters and 1 grandchild.
Public Viewing will be from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019