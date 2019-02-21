Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Andrea Gail Pitts, 71, of Whitehouse, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born June 26, 1947 in Athens to the late Oran White and Margie Green. She was a loving wife, mother, Grandy and friend to all who knew her. She loved being active in her community as a member of the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce, the Whitehouse I.S.D. Band and Baseball Boosters, and the Texas Realtor Association. She was also a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church Bible Discovery Class. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a daughter, Laren Pitts.



Survivors include her husband, Larry Don Pitts of Whitehouse; sons, Timothy Pitts of Tyler and Stephen Pitts and wife, Rebecca of Rosemount, Minnesota; brothers, Mike White of Eustace, Robert White and wife Lori of Dannellon, Florida and Tommy White and wife Ronda of Mt. Vernon; and by four grandchildren, Kyla, Hallie, Jeremy and Peyton Pitts.



A funeral service to celebrate Andrea's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Alan Barnes officiating, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at Flint Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Denny Parks, Ross Carns, David Ellis, Kevin Mabry, Jeff Mills, Daniel Fuqua, Jon Perez and Greg Taylor.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas. To view online, please go to



Andrea Gail Pitts, 71, of Whitehouse, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born June 26, 1947 in Athens to the late Oran White and Margie Green. She was a loving wife, mother, Grandy and friend to all who knew her. She loved being active in her community as a member of the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce, the Whitehouse I.S.D. Band and Baseball Boosters, and the Texas Realtor Association. She was also a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church Bible Discovery Class. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a daughter, Laren Pitts.Survivors include her husband, Larry Don Pitts of Whitehouse; sons, Timothy Pitts of Tyler and Stephen Pitts and wife, Rebecca of Rosemount, Minnesota; brothers, Mike White of Eustace, Robert White and wife Lori of Dannellon, Florida and Tommy White and wife Ronda of Mt. Vernon; and by four grandchildren, Kyla, Hallie, Jeremy and Peyton Pitts.A funeral service to celebrate Andrea's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Alan Barnes officiating, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at Flint Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Denny Parks, Ross Carns, David Ellis, Kevin Mabry, Jeff Mills, Daniel Fuqua, Jon Perez and Greg Taylor.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Funeral Home Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler

215 E. Front St.

Tyler , TX 75702

(903) 592-6553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close