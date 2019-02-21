Andrea Gail Pitts, 71, of Whitehouse, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born June 26, 1947 in Athens to the late Oran White and Margie Green. She was a loving wife, mother, Grandy and friend to all who knew her. She loved being active in her community as a member of the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce, the Whitehouse I.S.D. Band and Baseball Boosters, and the Texas Realtor Association. She was also a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church Bible Discovery Class. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a daughter, Laren Pitts.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Don Pitts of Whitehouse; sons, Timothy Pitts of Tyler and Stephen Pitts and wife, Rebecca of Rosemount, Minnesota; brothers, Mike White of Eustace, Robert White and wife Lori of Dannellon, Florida and Tommy White and wife Ronda of Mt. Vernon; and by four grandchildren, Kyla, Hallie, Jeremy and Peyton Pitts.
A funeral service to celebrate Andrea's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Alan Barnes officiating, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at Flint Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Denny Parks, Ross Carns, David Ellis, Kevin Mabry, Jeff Mills, Daniel Fuqua, Jon Perez and Greg Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019