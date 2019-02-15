Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ana (Santos) Bautista. View Sign

A celebration of life mass for Ana Santos Bautista, 85, of Tyler will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Whitehouse with Rev. Fr. Gus Tharappel officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Bautista passed away peacefully in a room that was completely full of love on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born April 17, 1933. Although named Ana, she is better known as Lola (Tagalog for grandmother) to numerous Philippine-American children or as the "the egg-roll lady" to many staff members at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.



Lola meant a lot of different things to a lot of different people. She was an amazing cook, (known for the best pork chop, even though it was really made from beef), a nurturing mother, funny grandmother, but most of all, a loving person. She was the living embodiment of Corinthians 13:4-8. Lola was patient, kind, humble and a nurturer of others' dreams. She was selfless, honest and stressed forgiveness and the forging of bonds. She was the protector and confidant of her family members and taught them how a home should feel. Her hope and love was constant and never failed them.



Lola passed away just two months before her 70th wedding anniversary to the love of her life, Manuel Bautista Sr., whom she met during WWII. Their love story was epic, more so than any Nicholas Sparks novel. She was a housewife who made sure her children and grandchildren received a strong education and were well mannered. However, she was also an enigma. On one hand, she was the sweetest lady who was very prim and proper, but her subtler side contained a playful persona with a mischievous sense of humor. Up until the end, she was making memories, engaging in comical shenanigans with her husband, the pets and her grandchildren.



Family was the most important thing to her. She helped raise multiple children in the Filipino community and truly thought of them as her own. She always sent her visitors home with generous plates of homemade food.



Ana is survived by her daughters, Marian Garcia and husband Jessie, Thel Cowie and husband Steve, Let Doolitle and husband Alex, Micah Langford and husband Bob, and Cora Satterwhite and husband William; her sons, Jun Bautista and wife Tessie, Rodolfo Bautista and wife Nina (and their children); grandchildren, Kathryn Garcia, Robert Garcia and wife Sherry, Mark Doolittle and wife March, JM Doolittle, Andrew Doolittle, Michael Langford, Matthew Langford, Raquel Satterwhite; and great-grandchildren, Valerie Garcia, Kloey Garcia, Alex Garcia, Miley Doolittle and Maximus Doolittle. Last but not least, she leaves behind her cat, Shadow. She was preceded in death by her siblings and her son Eddie Bautista.



A rosary will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, followed by a visitation from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.



Lola's family would especially like to thank the staff of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, Dr. Lee Ridenour's office, Fr. Gus, the "Fil-Am" community and the Hospice of East Texas for their dedication and commitment to her care and happiness.



"Although we will miss her greatly, whenever we need to open our hearts to find forgiveness or to find the love, we will think of her."



7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

Funeral Home Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close