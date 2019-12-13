Funeral services for Mrs. Amelia V. Adams, 91, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. James C.M.E. Church with Rev. Harlan Jones as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Adams died December 10, 2019 in Tyler, TX. She was born January 6, 1928 in Mt. Enterprise, TX.
Mrs. Adams was a graduate of Overton High School and a retired cosmetologist. She was a 71 year member of St. James C.M.E. Church where she served on many auxiliaries throughout the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband and 3 sons. Survivors include daughter, Rene Adams (Fred) Derrick; 2 sisters, Molly Jackson and Emily Jones; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at St. James C.M.E. Church, 408 N. Border Avenue, Tyler, TX.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019