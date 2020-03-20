Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

God sometimes allows a very special person to walk amongst us for a while. Alvin V. Anderson was one of those people. He went to sleep in the arms of the Lord on March 14, 2020. Services for Alvin will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church with Reverend Dr. Jamie Capers officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.



Mr. Anderson was born October 3, 1928 in Tyler, TX to the late Elder James and Amanda Collins Anderson. He graduated from Emmett J. Scott High School in 1945. He attended Prairie View A & M College, received a Bachelor of Science Degree from East Texas State University in 1970. Alvin, "Big Al " or "Coach", as he was affectionately called, was evidence that a hometown boy could be successful in his own hometown, and he did it during what some would call, the "decades of difficulty." His accomplishments encompassed years of preparation and hard work that eventually became this leader's trademark.



Mr. Anderson was a great athlete in high school and college. He played football, basketball, and baseball and was an All-American fullback and linebacker who had the opportunity to try out for the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears football teams. His skills on the football field followed him into the military where he served in the 169th Infantry Regiment in German during the Korean War. He played with the Colonels and was a trainer for the boxing team.



The Maverick blazed lots of trails in our community and held many prestigious positions to include becoming the 3rd black Police Officer with the Tyler Police Department, quite an accomplishment, considering the times. For eight and a half years, he served proudly as one of Tyler's finest, and as a bridge-builder and role model for those men and women of color who would join the force years later. It was something new, a challenge, a good experience...an experience he always treasured. Other positions included Assistant Principal, Track, Football, Baseball and Basketball Coach from Arkansas to Texas, and was the first African- American to serve as Assistant Superintendent of Community Relations in the Tyler Independent School District from 1974-1990. Throughout his long and eventful career in education, he touched numerous lives and generations of students and parents. Character, self-respect and dedication are three elements he lived by and taught to his students, parents and co-workers through the years. His most prestigious moment was April 18, 1999, when Tyler ISD honored him by naming the building where P.A.C.E. Program was held, the Alvin V. Anderson Educational Complex, located at 1818 N. Confederate.



Mr. Anderson was an active and supportive member of Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church where he served as a member of the Usher, Steward and Trustee Boards and served as a member of the Miles Chapel Day Care Center Board of Directors. His service was a priority in his life and resulted in the formation of many close relationships with friends in the church and in the community.



His own sense of pride and commitment to his hometown community involved him in many service and civic organizations which included the United Way, the City of Tyler Civil Service Commission & Planning Boards, the Sheriff's Association of Texas, the Y.M.C.A. Development Center and Tyler/Smith County Chamber of Commerce Census Committee. He was a life member of the Retired Teachers & School Personnel Association, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., NAACP, and a sustaining member of the Boy Scouts of America, Frederick Douglas Lodge #111 and Waridi Consistory #236.



His contribution in the fields of civic involvement and education made Tyler a greater city and a better place to live and enjoy the quality of life.



He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. Yet his life was balanced and enlightened by his childhood sweetheart, Juanita Love Anderson and they enjoyed 69 years of a happy and fruitful marriage. She, along with their daughter, Sharon Janice Brown, Tyler, TX, who preceded him in death, niece, Velene Love, Tyler, TX; daughter/niece, Cheryl Anderson Abner, Kent, WA, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, god-daughter, Brinda K. Simmons, sister/cousin, Florence Thomas, Amarillo, TX, numerous nieces, nephews and friends, were the pride and joy of his life.



Memorials in honor of Alvin V. Anderson may be made to Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church, 1922 N. Palace Avenue, Tyler ISD Foundation or the Alvin & Juanita Anderson Scholarship Fund at Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the many caregivers, medical personnel and friends who have provided their love and support, and assisted in his peaceful transition into Heaven.



Public viewing will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Omega Fraternity, Inc. Services will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

