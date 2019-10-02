Services for Mr. Alvin Murray Black, age 104 of Tyler, Texas, are scheduled for 10:30 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale with Bro. Larry J. McClenny officiating. Interment will follow in the Dover Cemetery in Carroll, Texas. Mr. Black died Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Mt. Sylvan Community, Texas on August 10, 1915 to the late Henry and Carrie (Phelps) Black. Mr. Black served in the United States Air Force during WWII from 1942 to 1945. He was in the 8th Air Force, 2nd Air Division, 389th Bomb Group, and 566th Squadron stationed at Hethel Air Force Base in Hethel, England. Mr. Black was a SSgt over a crew that serviced B-24 Liberator planes. He was a lifelong resident of the East Texas area including Garden Valley, Mineola, and Tyler. Mr. Black was a farmer, rancher, and cattleman and continued work until he turned 96 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Willie Lee and Clifford Black, and sisters, Odena McClenny, Mildred Hines, Agnes Black, and Doris Black. Mr. Black is survived by his son, Alvin Black, Jr. of Tyler; grandson, Stephen Murray Black and wife, Michelle of Tyler; great grandson, Daniel Black of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearer is Colton Posey. Serving as pallbearers will be John (Buzz) Brooks, Michael Brock, Rich Strother, Mitch Smith, Jake Smith, and Mark Maple. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at the Hospice of East Texas and to Mr. Black's caretakers, Jevennetta Dunton, Shannon Wilks, Jessica Walker, and Sherry Bircher. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas, 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019