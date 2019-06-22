Alva Cunningham - June 15, 1928 - June 4, 2019 - passed away Tuesday June 4th , at age 90 ... Alva was a proud Korean War veteran, he served in both the Navy and the Air Force and retired in Tyler, Texas. He became a minister of the gospel and pastored several churches. He was currently living in Palestine and attending Christ Community Church. Alva was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Bessie Louise Cunningham and his daughter Debra L. Smith. He is survived by his daughter Sandra Witt of Palestine and son George Cunningham of San Antonio. He had several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In Loving memory of our Dad Alva Cunningham, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 26th, at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church, Palestine Texas, with Rev. Clint Bass officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America Honor Guard and Patriot Riders. Burial will follow at Roselawn Park. In lieu of flowers, family requests a donation be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 991, P.O. Box 10, Palestine Texas 75802.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 22, 2019