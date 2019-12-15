|
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Alton Carroll Rye, 76, died on December 6, 2019, at his home in Bedford, TX. Born on October 30, 1943 in Pope County, Arkansas, to Reverend AC and Vesta Massey Rye, he was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Donald and Glen Rye. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Anne Williams, his son Hays (Chave), his daughter, Melissa (Jeff Timlin) and five grandchildren: Hayden and Molly Cate Rye, Megan, Matt, and Ali Timlin. Also surviving are his sister, Wanda Perry of Little Rock, and his brother, Charles Rye of Fayetteville, along with a loving, extended family. A graduate of Arkansas Tech University, Rye enlisted in the US Army in 1966, graduated from OCS and taught at the Infantry School at Ft Benning, GA, In October 1967, He joined the First Brigade, 2/502, Company 'C," 101st Airborne Division in South Viet Nam where he led an infantry rifle platoon. In addition to a Combat Infantry Badge, which he prized above all, he was awarded two Bronze Stars with V for Valor (heroism in ground combat). After honorable discharge from the Army, he earned a CPA certificate, joining the accounting firm of Ernst & Ernst, and was also employed by several other financial institutions. As the CFO and regional VP for a Dallas-based cable company and later CEO of B&W Finance Co in Tyler, Al used his many talents to help companies run smoothly. As a role model especially for his children and grandchildren, Al never deviated from what he believed to be right. His love of music filled his life and touched all those who heard his voice. The joy he found both in people and music saw its greatest expression in his singing southern gospel music with his family and friends. He did not know how to quit trying to help, to provide, to protect those around him, even in the face of challenges and difficulties that would make most men collapse. Al Rye was truly a good man, and those of us fortunate enough to know, work with and love him, are all better people for having had him as part of our lives. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 10:15am, December 20, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX and a memorial service in Russellville, AR at 1pm, December 23. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Accounting Department, Arkansas Tech University, 1509 N. Boulder, #209, Russellville, AR 72801 or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2019
