Funeral services for Althea Lacy Choice of Tyler are scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:00 AM at College Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Nicholas eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Althea Lacy Choice passed away March 4, 2019 with family by her side. Althea was born June 8, 1950 to Dan Lacy and Nezzie Johnson Lacy in Tyler, Texas. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School.



At a very young age she accepted Christ, but in 1955 she became dedicated to her relationship with Christ and winning souls.



Althea loved serving and helping people. One of the reasons she worked as a private sitter. She was outgoing and met no strangers.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.



She leaves to cherish many memories, sons Leon Jones, Reginald Jones and Tommy Spikes. Daughters Sarita Woods and Velesha Bendy. Brothers Albert Lacy, Pastor Tommy Lacy, Rodney Lacy and one sister Linda Sherman. 18 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home 12-6:00 PM. Family hour 6-7:00 PM.

