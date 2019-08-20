Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 2:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Memorial service 2:30 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Allen W. Fair, 63, of Tyler, Texas, will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 2 p.m.



Mr. Fair passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, after a long battle with lung cancer.



Allen was surrounded by many prayer warriors from the community for the last several months, gratefully acknowledging his faith and assurance to them.



He was born December 14, 1955 in Fort Worth, Texas and came to Tyler as a baby. He was the son of James and Nancy Fair, brother of Wood, Mimi and Ginger. He had a wonderful childhood and lots of adventures. He attended Birdwell Elementary School, Hogg Junior High, Robert E. Lee High School and Tyler Junior College. He met Greg Conine in the 3rd grade and they remained life-long friends. In 1976, he married Mariann Ragsdale and moved to Starrville to be a rancher. They had two beautiful daughters, Amy in 1977 and Perry in 1980. "His girls" were the best thing that ever happened to him.



Allen followed in the footsteps of his father, James and grandfather, R.W. and was involved in his family business for over 45 years, 35 of which he served as President of Crystal Systems, Texas Inc., a public water utility company serving roughly 2000 homes and businesses within the Hide-A-Way Lake area of



Allen was a partner and served in various capacities in numerous real estate and oil and gas projects throughout his career. He was also active in community leadership having spent several years serving on the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission and as a Director for Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, he served many years as a Director of the RW Fair Foundation.



On August 19, 2000, he married Janet Drake, and began his biggest adventure. For the past twenty years, he enjoyed life to the fullest with friends and family. Allen's generous spirit, sense of humor and love of mischief will be missed by everyone who knew him.



Mr. Fair was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Barbara, and sister, Mimi Fair. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Janet; daughters, Amy Fair and wife Raye and Perry Flowers and husband Jeff; grandsons, Haden and Bentley; brother, Wood and wife Cathie; sister, Ginger Fair; step-sister, Lisa King Baker and husband Daryl; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Honorary pallbearers are Bob Garrett, Greg Conine, Mike Ragsdale, Joe Drake, Lauro Berver, Micheal Jones, Tracy DeMoussett, Chris Simons, Bobby Young, Phil Pongetti, Lane Norvelle, Skip Ogle, Clyde Sanders, Don Etheridge, and Steve Tarantino.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Chaplain Services at Christus Mother Frances Hospital, 600 Dawson Street, Tyler, TX 75702; Heart of Tyler, P.O. Box 7399, Tyler, TX 75711-7399; Gladney Center for Adoption, 6300 John Ryan Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132-4122; or a .



In true Allen fashion, shorts, flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts are encouraged for the service. No socks allowed.



