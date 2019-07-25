Services for Allen G. Arend, 77, of Chandler, are scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Gorbett officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Arend died peacefully July 20, 2019 at his home in Chandler. He was born July 31, 1941 in Huntington Station, New York to the late George H. Arend and Clara (DeMayo) Arend. He was a native of Malverne, New York and a US Navy veteran. He retired from AT&T after 30 years of dedicated service to the communications industry.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Jo Arend, originally from New Iberia, Louisiana; son, Mike Arend and wife Terri and their children Daniel and Wesley of Fort Worth; brother, Anthony Arend of California; and his sister, Andrea Shaw of Virginia.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10-11:00 AM prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 25, 2019