A requiem Mass for Monsignor Gerald Allan Priest, 79, of Crockett will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Bishop in Tyler Joseph E. Strickland officiating. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery at 5:00 p.m. in Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Msgr. Priest passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Crockett. He was born December 30, 1939 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Ben and Ruth Priest. He was ordained into the priesthood on June 1, 1968 and was named monsignor on January 22, 1996.
Msgr. Priest was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving family including his sister Bunny Nance; nieces, Dawn Nance Cosgrove, Bridgitte Krupke; and nephew, Lt. Col. Chris Nance.
Pallbearers will be Knights of Columbus.
A Rosary is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019