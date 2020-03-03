Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Send Flowers Obituary

Alison Lea Terry, 49, of Arp, the Angels called her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born August 8, 1970, in Tyler, Texas to Ronald David Williams and Joyce Allison Williams.



Funeral services for Alison Terry will be 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas, with Doctor Reverend Ron Klingsick.



Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Christopher Terry, Korey Terry and wife Angela; best friend and daughter, Katelyn Terry; mother and step-father, Joyce and Delbert Mason; father and step-mother, Ronald and Dee Williams; brother, Dave Williams; step-sister, Vicki Maddox; step-brother, Blake Mason; half-sister, Jennifer Blair; half-brother, Johnathan Williams; 1 grandson, Aidan Terry.



Every person she met, she brought a smile to their faces.



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SPCA of East Texas Adoption Center, 4517 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, Texas, 75703.



Online registration and condolences are available at

Alison Lea Terry, 49, of Arp, the Angels called her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born August 8, 1970, in Tyler, Texas to Ronald David Williams and Joyce Allison Williams.Funeral services for Alison Terry will be 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas, with Doctor Reverend Ron Klingsick.Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Christopher Terry, Korey Terry and wife Angela; best friend and daughter, Katelyn Terry; mother and step-father, Joyce and Delbert Mason; father and step-mother, Ronald and Dee Williams; brother, Dave Williams; step-sister, Vicki Maddox; step-brother, Blake Mason; half-sister, Jennifer Blair; half-brother, Johnathan Williams; 1 grandson, Aidan Terry.Every person she met, she brought a smile to their faces.Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SPCA of East Texas Adoption Center, 4517 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, Texas, 75703.Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close