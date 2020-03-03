Alison Lea Terry, 49, of Arp, the Angels called her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born August 8, 1970, in Tyler, Texas to Ronald David Williams and Joyce Allison Williams.
Funeral services for Alison Terry will be 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas, with Doctor Reverend Ron Klingsick.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Christopher Terry, Korey Terry and wife Angela; best friend and daughter, Katelyn Terry; mother and step-father, Joyce and Delbert Mason; father and step-mother, Ronald and Dee Williams; brother, Dave Williams; step-sister, Vicki Maddox; step-brother, Blake Mason; half-sister, Jennifer Blair; half-brother, Johnathan Williams; 1 grandson, Aidan Terry.
Every person she met, she brought a smile to their faces.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SPCA of East Texas Adoption Center, 4517 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, Texas, 75703.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2020