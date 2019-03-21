Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Alice was born September 26, 1927, in Arp, Texas, to the late Jeff Lanham and Gladys Barron Lanham. She passed away March 19, 2019 in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was retired from the food service for Troup ISD, and member of the Day Lilly Club. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, Nacogdoches.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, William Marshall Rooks.



Survivors include her daughters, Alice Ann Skaggs of Brownsboro, Marsha Faye Fountain and husband Michael of Nacogdoches and Susan Kay Peterson and husband, Randy of Henderson; 3 grandchildren, Bryon Skaggs and wife Leslie, Jeremy Skaggs and wife Robin, Trevor Fountain and wife Tamsin Dearnley, and 3 great grandchildren, Gavin Skaggs, Dawson Skaggs, and Micah Skaggs.



Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75703.



