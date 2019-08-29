Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 View Map Service 11:00 AM Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Alexandra "Alex" Nicole Jordan Browne will be held at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX on Friday August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Brother Mark Trammel and Brother Mike Daniels officiating.



Alex Jordan Browne was a sassy, feisty 32 year old who did a lot of living in a very short time. Gone too soon...a life half lived. Her voice both filled a room and quieted it at the same time.



Everyone who knew her could see it and feel it. Alex was born for greatness and a big life. Those who loved her most watched in agony as addiction seized her in its evil clutches, then sighed in relief as she fought to overcome it. Alex had a servant's heart, bringing light to dark places in the world on mission trips. Walking through small villages, she boldly would begin to sing as young and old stopped what they were doing, following the notes like the pied piper.



Alex is survived by her husband, Andy Browne, her great love, who fought and struggled alongside her for the life they longed to have. She had a gratitude journal, and on that list is her mother, Stacie Brown Neill and her stepfather Kyle Niell. Stacie yearns to bargain with God to bring her daughter back, yet even in her deepest grief has determined to give purpose to Alex's short life by sharing her story with the world. Her father, Weaver Jordan, loved her dearly and grieves her loss. Alex is sorely missed by her siblings - brothers, Sam Sitton and Christopher Jordan, and her sister Gillian McCain. Her cousins were her best friends, seeing her more as a sister rather than just a cousin. Always by her side, Alex's Nana, Royanne Brown and her Papa, Jeff Brown cherish her memory and the joy and purpose she brought to their lives. She is greeted by her great Grandma Anne, who left us earlier this year, with arms wide open in heaven. Alex Jordan Browne, you left us too soon...but now you're in a place where there is no darkness, in Paradise, you are safe in the arms of Jesus and surrounded by those who have loved, lived, and gone before you. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Landmark Baptist Church Building Fund, 3630 Flagstone Drive Tyler, Tx 75707



