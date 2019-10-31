Alex R. Caddell, born July 16, 1937 to Alexander and Dovie (Jones) Caddell. He passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 in LaRue, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sherri Caddell; his daughter, Misty Lopshire; and four brothers.
Alex by trade was a truck driver. He enjoyed the outdoors and working in his yard. He had a great sense of humor, always enjoying playing practical jokes on his family and friends. Alex cared for 8 children and was a hard worker. His favorite foods were bologna and cheese sandwiches.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Allen Caddell, Jimmy Caddell and Tommy Caddell; his daughters, Donna Kindle, Judy Northcutt, Penni Caddell and Christy Lopshire. He is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Frankston City Cemetery. Following the service there will be a fellowship time at the First United Methodist Church of Frankston. Please bring your favorite covered dish. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home of Frankston.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019