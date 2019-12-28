Albert Wolford Holmes, Sr. passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 in Tyler, Texas after a long-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Al was born in Palestine, Texas on August 29, 1936 to the late George W. and Marion Holmes where he lived throughout his childhood. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, McCombs Business School, where he was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. He then went on to pursue his graduate studies in mortgage banking at Northwestern University.
In 1971, Al co-founded Adam & Holmes, Inc. in Houston and later Austin, which originated commercial loans throughout Texas as a correspondent banker for out-of- state financial institutions.
Al had many passions and past-times including playing golf. He was a former board member of the Austin Country Club, an active alumnus with the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity, and a former President of the Texas State Railroad Authority. A long-time family resident of Palestine, Texas, Al had ties to the Republic of Texas and the Holmes Acres Ranch founded in 1850.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marion Holmes, and brother, George "Michael" Holmes. He is survived by his wife, Betty, sons Albert Holmes, Jr. and Franklin Holmes, his wife, Angie, and three grandchildren, Payton, Jackson, and Harper; and his brother, J. David Holmes.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM, at Bailey and Foster Funeral Home in Palestine, Texas on December 28, 2019, with The Reverend Ted Welty officiating.
To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2019