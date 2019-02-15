Graveside service for Mr. Albert McCoy, 83 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, 11am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Ervin Hendricks, eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. McCoy transitioned on February 11, 2019 at UT Health East Texas. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 6-7pm.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019