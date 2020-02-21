Service Information John R Harmon Undertaking Company 1112 N Palace Ave Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-533-8341 Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of Life for Mr. Albert Dixson, Jr. "Jr. Boy", 55 of Tyler is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am. The celebratory service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Flint with Rev. Charles Johnson serving as eulogist. Mr. Dixson was born on December 4, 1964 and transitioned on February 9, 2020. He was a graduate of John Tyler High School Class of 1983. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Mr. Dixson was a former employee of Flowers Baking Company, later moving to Dallas and worked for Lakeside Chevrolet. He was a softball player as well as coached softball. He was preceded in death by his father and grandmother. Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Rena Dixson of Tyler, son; Albert Dixson III of Tyler, daughters; Kenyata Dotrey, Franchesca Dixson and Candace Smith all of Tyler, brothers; Sterling Brooks and Rev. Milton Dixson of Tyler, Derreck Dixson of San Antonio. He also leaves four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company.

