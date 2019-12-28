Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Bascom Cemetery Saturday , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alan Ryan Harris passed away December 23, 2019 after a brief, unexpected illness. Alan was born September 12, 1973 in Tyler, Texas to Douglas G. and Linda Kay Harris.



Preceded in death by his father, Douglas G. Harris, his grandparents, Roy G. and Sally L. Harris, and John L. Wills and Eunice Drennan. Alan is survived by his loving mother, Linda Kay Wills Harris and special "other "parents, Randy and Stephenie Roberts. Alan will be greatly missed by his many friends and clients, and most especially by his dog, McKenzie and his cat, Bandit.



Alan graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1992 and Tyler Junior College in 1995. Serving as a student athletic trainer at both Robert E. Lee and Tyler Junior College, Alan excelled at this position and greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of the sports teams while providing a valuable service to his friends and coaches.



An athlete himself, Alan enjoyed participating in and helping produce marathon, triathlon, and iron man competitions here in East Texas. Alan was especially proud of the iron man competition he completed in Cozumel.



Alan owned and operated Alan's Lawn Care and Landscape for over 30 years while continuing to be involved in the family business, Harris Finance and Furniture. Loving the outdoors, Alan was most at home driving his tractor at his farm or helping his many clients care for their lawns and implement landscaping ideas and details.



Additionally, Alan was raised attending Colonial Hills Baptist Church where he was a member. Alan was described as a "giant of a man, but gentle as a kitten". We shall miss you.



Visitation will be from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. Friday at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Graveside services for family and friends will be held at Bascom Cemetery, Saturday, December 28th. at 10:00 AM with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit.



In lieu of flowers, and if desired, memorials may be made to Pets Fur People, 1823 CR 386, Tyler, TX 75708, Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701(which was a beneficiary of many of the triathlons Alan helped produce) or the . To view online, please go to



