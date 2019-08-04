Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priest, Msgr. Alan Gerald. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Tyler , TX Rosary 6:00 PM Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Tyler , TX Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Tyler , TX Burial 5:00 PM Holy Cross Cemetery Texarkana , TX Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Mass for Monsignor Gerald Alan Priest, 79, of Crockett will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler with Bishop Joseph E. Strickland as the principal celebrant. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery at 5 p.m. in Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Msgr. Priest passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Crockett, Texas. He was born December 30, 1939 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Ben and Ruth Priest. He was ordained a priest on June 1, 1968 and was named a Prelate of Honor with the title of Monsignor by Pope John Paul II on January 22, 1996.



He served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Marshall, Texas (1978-1992), St. Anthony Parish in Longview, Texas (1992-1993), and Sacred Heart Parish in Texarkana, Texas (1993-2010). He also served as parochial administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish (Jefferson, Texas), St. William of Vercelli Parish (Carthage, Texas), St. Catherine of Siena Parish (Atlanta, Texas), and he was the founding priest of St. Lawrence of Brindisi Mission (Waskom, Texas). He proudly served as chaplain of several law enforcement agencies and helped organize the International Conference of Police Chaplains.



Msgr. Priest was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving family including his sister Bunny Nance; nieces, Dawn Nance Cosgrove, Bridgitte Krupke; and nephew, Lt. Col. Chris Nance.



Pallbearers will be the Knights of Columbus and the priests of the Diocese of Tyler.



Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday August 4, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler. The Office for the Dead and Rosary will follow the visitation at 6 p.m.



If desired, memorials may be made to the .



Donations