Funeral services for Mr. Al "Alfie" Fraction, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Brandon Blackshear as eulogist.
Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Fraction died June 25, 2019.
He was a graduate of Our Lady Help A Christian School and was a member of Our Lady Help A Christian Church, Bastrop LA. Mr. Fraction was a songwriter for Alfie Fraction & The Y'all Band. His first song recorded was "When They All Put You Down I'll Still Be Around".
Mr. Fraction was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Fraction; 3 sons, Alfie Green, Alphie Fraction and Dalfie Fraction; 2 daughters, Alecia (Hubert) Murphy and Alena (Reginald) Tappin; 5 brothers; 5 sisters; and 8 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday June 28, 2019 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 28, 2019