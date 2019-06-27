AJ McFadden (1936 - 2019)
Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc.
206 West South
Lindale, TX
75771
(903)-882-3141
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woods Baptist Church
4502 University Blvd.
Tyler, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Woods Baptist Church
4502 University Blvd.
Tyler, TX
View Map
Funeral services for AJ McFadden, age 82 of New Chapel Hill, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Woods Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas with Pastor Jerry Hawbaker and Pastor Lon Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Sylvan Cemetery under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. AJ passed away, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Tyler. He was born October 11, 1936 in Smith County, Texas to the late John Andrew Alan and Ethel (Lucas) McFadden. He was formerly of the Carroll community before moving to New Chapel Hill in 2008. AJ was a member of the Woods Baptist Church in Tyler, was a 32nd degree Mason, and enjoyed spending time outdoors with his yardwork and gardening. He was a retired Engineer with the Texas Department of Highways. AJ is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann McFadden in 2018. He is survived by daughter, Kay Reed of New Chapel Hill; son, Andy McFadden of New Chapel Hill, and many loving friends.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 27, 2019
