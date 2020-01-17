Funeral service for Mr. Adrian McKay, Sr. 38 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am. The service will be held at Progressive Baptist Church with Elder Alfred Nelson serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. McKay was born on February 25, 1981 an transitioned on January 11, 2020. Public viewing will be from 2-10pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020