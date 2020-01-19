Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Celebration of Life Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adam Joseph Lankford, DDS, 36 of Manchester NH, left this earth on Saturday, January 4, 2020.



Dr. Lankford was born on July 10, 1983 in Katy, Texas to Catherine (Adams) Kalpakis and P. Mark Lankford. He grew up in Tyler, Texas and showed an early aptitude for computers, math and the sciences even finishing 1 st place in a high school state-wide competition for building a computer from scratch.



He attended The



Dr. Lankford was a beloved member of the dental community and had been in practice at Bedford Dental Care before going into private practice. Two years ago he designed his own state-of-the-art Digital Dentistry practice by imagining every square inch of the practice and even building the computer system from the ground up. He was quickly enjoying phenomenal success and was named Top Dentist of 2019 in the New Hampshire Magazine - Category: Digital Dentistry. He was actively involved in the American Dental Association, New Hampshire Dental Society, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, International Team of Implantology and the Academy of General Dentistry.



Dr. Lankford garnered many awards and accolades in his career, but his greatest joy came from being a dad to his 5-year-old son, Atom Jack. As a single father, he always set aside his personal needs to be available to Atom who captured his whole heart. His love of food, travel and adventure led him through most of the continents. We all loved listening stories of adventure; traveling alone in China's interior, exploring the Galapagos islands, and running with the bulls in Pamplona, to name a few.



Dr. Lankford leaves a legacy of strength, dedication, humor and, above all, infinite love for his son, family and friends.



He is survived by his son Atom Jack Lankford of Manchester NH; mother, Catherine (Adams) Kalpakis and husband Mark of Fort Worth, TX; father, P. Mark Lankford and wife Julie of Ben Wheeler, TX; One sister, Amelia (Lankford) Irwin and husband Joshua and their children, Grady and Mars of Eureka Springs, AK; Three brothers, George Kalpakis of Fort Worth, TX and David and Max Lankford of Ben Wheeler, TX. He leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his family of dentists and colleagues.



A Celebration of Life gathering has been planned for January 29 th in Manchester, NH. Contact Byte Dentistry for more information.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a or one of the following:



Windham Academy Charter School, One Industrial Dr. Windham, NH 03087 or to The Warm Place, 809 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, TX 76104



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to

Adam Joseph Lankford, DDS, 36 of Manchester NH, left this earth on Saturday, January 4, 2020.Dr. Lankford was born on July 10, 1983 in Katy, Texas to Catherine (Adams) Kalpakis and P. Mark Lankford. He grew up in Tyler, Texas and showed an early aptitude for computers, math and the sciences even finishing 1 st place in a high school state-wide competition for building a computer from scratch.He attended The University of Texas at Tyler, completing his undergraduate studies in chemistry and mathematics. While there, he was President of the Chemistry Club and voted Senior of the year. A strong artistic, scientific and technological interest along with an appreciation for esthetics attracted him to the field of dentistry. He attended The University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School in San Antonio, TX. Because of his wisdom, patience and kind spirit, he was generally known to friends and family as the "go to" person for advice on just about any subject. He loved helping others, and we will miss his advice and guidance.Dr. Lankford was a beloved member of the dental community and had been in practice at Bedford Dental Care before going into private practice. Two years ago he designed his own state-of-the-art Digital Dentistry practice by imagining every square inch of the practice and even building the computer system from the ground up. He was quickly enjoying phenomenal success and was named Top Dentist of 2019 in the New Hampshire Magazine - Category: Digital Dentistry. He was actively involved in the American Dental Association, New Hampshire Dental Society, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, International Team of Implantology and the Academy of General Dentistry.Dr. Lankford garnered many awards and accolades in his career, but his greatest joy came from being a dad to his 5-year-old son, Atom Jack. As a single father, he always set aside his personal needs to be available to Atom who captured his whole heart. His love of food, travel and adventure led him through most of the continents. We all loved listening stories of adventure; traveling alone in China's interior, exploring the Galapagos islands, and running with the bulls in Pamplona, to name a few.Dr. Lankford leaves a legacy of strength, dedication, humor and, above all, infinite love for his son, family and friends.He is survived by his son Atom Jack Lankford of Manchester NH; mother, Catherine (Adams) Kalpakis and husband Mark of Fort Worth, TX; father, P. Mark Lankford and wife Julie of Ben Wheeler, TX; One sister, Amelia (Lankford) Irwin and husband Joshua and their children, Grady and Mars of Eureka Springs, AK; Three brothers, George Kalpakis of Fort Worth, TX and David and Max Lankford of Ben Wheeler, TX. He leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his family of dentists and colleagues.A Celebration of Life gathering has been planned for January 29 th in Manchester, NH. Contact Byte Dentistry for more information.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a or one of the following:Windham Academy Charter School, One Industrial Dr. Windham, NH 03087 or to The Warm Place, 809 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, TX 76104Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations